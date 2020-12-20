UPDATE: Crash causes power outage in West Seattle, White Center, South Park

8:15 AM: We’re getting word of a power outage – Highland Park, Riverview, Greenbridge checking in so far. Apparently a crash on the Highland Park Way hill is related, per emergency radio. Updates to come.

8:19 AM: City Light map shows 2,100+ out. The outage also stretches into South Park.

8:50 AM: Police are still at the scene of the crash. No serious injuries reported. We are headed that way.

8:57 AM: Crashed car is off the road on uphill side, close to bottom of hill. Both directions of traffic still open. Signals are out at top and bottom of hill. Remember, that means all-way stop!

9:04 AM: Texters report power restored.

9:29 AM: Updated map shows 281 still out, mostly Puget Ridge.