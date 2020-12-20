West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Crash causes power outage in West Seattle, White Center, South Park

December 20, 2020 8:15 am
8:15 AM: We’re getting word of a power outage – Highland Park, Riverview, Greenbridge checking in so far. Apparently a crash on the Highland Park Way hill is related, per emergency radio. Updates to come.

8:19 AM: City Light map shows 2,100+ out. The outage also stretches into South Park.

8:50 AM: Police are still at the scene of the crash. No serious injuries reported. We are headed that way.

8:57 AM: Crashed car is off the road on uphill side, close to bottom of hill. Both directions of traffic still open. Signals are out at top and bottom of hill. Remember, that means all-way stop!

9:04 AM: Texters report power restored.

9:29 AM: Updated map shows 281 still out, mostly Puget Ridge.

7 Replies to "UPDATE: Crash causes power outage in West Seattle, White Center, South Park"

  • Trudi Fajans December 20, 2020 (8:30 am)
    We are out on 17th and Myrtle.

  • William December 20, 2020 (8:33 am)
    Yep. Heard my UPSs kick in momentarily. While it’s not a blackout for me, these brownouts seem to be occurring with increasing regularity. It often trips the breaker my fridge is on, which is particularly worrying. Good thing I’m home 24/7…

  • H. December 20, 2020 (8:42 am)
    No lights on main intersections out of West Seattle. Highland Park Holden, etc. 

  • Rick December 20, 2020 (9:04 am)
    Just drove to South Park and back. Surprised how many folks don’t know that dead signals mean 4 way stop. Or don’t care.

  • GM December 20, 2020 (9:04 am)
    Power is back on 17th and Myrtle.

  • Helen Johnson December 20, 2020 (9:09 am)
    Power is out on 18th and Graham too. :(

    • WSB December 20, 2020 (9:27 am)
      Looks like Puget Ridge has the remaining pocket. We’ve added the updated map above.

