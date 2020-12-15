Late-night work at Beach Drive seawall-project site

If you travel Beach Drive late tonight and/or tomorrow night, don’t be startled to notice work at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook. The contractor on the seawall-replacement project, Redside Construction, has a “small crew” scheduled to work at the site during low tide tonight and tomorrow night, according to a project bulletin. It says they will “conduct some minor finishing work on the lower portion of the seawall,” no heavy equipment involved, until 2 am tonight and until 3 am tomorrow night. It’s been five months since major work began. P.S. Low tide tonight is VERY low – -3.4 feet at 11:16 pm.