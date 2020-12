8 PM: There’s a big residential-fire callout on the county side of the 2400 block of SW Roxbury – that means the North Highline Fire District is the primary agency, but others are being dispatched to help, including some units from the city side of the line. We’re on our way to find out more.

8:15 PM: Roxbury is mostly blocked just east of 26th. The fire was small, we’re told, in a vacant house. No injuries reported.