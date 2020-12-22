HOLIDAY-HELP REMINDER: The Christmas People are still accepting holiday-meal requests, and cookies

This is a big week for the volunteer organization known as The Christmas People. They’re planning to feed hundreds around the area for the holiday. They’re now stocked up with volunteer help, but they need two things:

HOMEMADE COOKIES: Bake them and drop them off in boxes or carefully placed in bags. Volunteers will take it from there. Dropoff times and location – 9 am-4 pm each of the next five days, Wednesday through Sunday – Christmas Day included – at Alki Masonic Center, 4736 40th SW. (Use the Dining Room entrance that faces the parking lot.)

NEED A HOLIDAY MEAL? Call or email The Christmas People by Thursday (Christmas Eve) to order free meals if you’re in need – “shut-ins, seniors, veterans … people who need a nice meal at Christmas.” Call Fred at 206-719-4979 or email pialley@jps.net.