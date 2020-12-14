HOLIDAY HELP: The Christmas People are welcoming cookies and volunteers, and offering free meals

Again this year, The Christmas People are offering a free holiday meal – portable this time – while seeking cookies and volunteers to help make it happen. Here’s the announcement:

In our 22nd year, The Christmas People need 3,000 homemade cookies for homeless peoplr. Drop off Wednesday, Dec.23 through Saturday, Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Alki Masonic Center, 4736 40th Ave SW. Use Dining Room entrance that faces the parking lot.

We need a driver from Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27 at 10:30 a.m. to pick up 80 meals and 80 snacks at Alki Masonic Center and drive immediately to Catholic Community Services on Dexter Ave in Seattle

We need two drivers from Thursday the 24th through Sunday the 27th at 4:30 p.m.to help deliver individual boxes meals to four shelters in Seattle.

On December 25, we are offering complimentary holiday meals to shut-ins, veterans, homeless from noon to 4 p.m., until food runs out. Call Rev. Fred Hutchinson to reserve at 206-719-4979.

We are limiting the number of essential volunteer workers in the building at any one time. Visit SeattleWorks.org to volunteer or call 206-719-4979.