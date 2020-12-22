FOLLOWUP: Emma Schmitz Overlook seawall construction almost done

When late-night work was announced last week for the Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook seawall-replacement project on Beach Drive, some asked about the project’s status. Short answer: Almost done! Longer version, from project spokesperson Andrew Muñoz of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers:

The contractor is finishing up final construction items and we expect major construction to be complete in the next two weeks. The site will be handed over to Seattle Parks to finish the project with landscaping. This means construction equipment will be removed but fencing will remain up for the time being.

Contractor Redside Construction started major work on the long-planned project about five months ago. The new $3 million, 465-foot seawall had to be built in front of the failing old one because demolition work would have been a risk to a sewer line running beneath it.