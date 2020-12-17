UPDATE: Apartment fire in South Delridge

(Added: WSB photos)

12:03 PM: Seattle Fire has just arrived at a residential-building fire in the 9200 block of 16th SW [map]. It’s reported to be on the multi-unit building’s second floor.

12:07 PM: At least one person is reported to need medical treatment.

12:15 PM: Firefighters tell dispatch the fire is “tapped” (mostly out).

12:20 PM: Our crew on scene confirms even the smoke has dissipated. Avoid the 16th/Barton vicinity for a while, though, since as our newly added photos show, the response is blocking 16th.

12:30 PM: SFD tells us at the scene that the residents of the unit where the fire happened have all been checked out and no one will have to go to the hospital. An investigator is on the way to look into how the fire started.