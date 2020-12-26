DELRIDGE ROAD WORK: What’s planned for the last week of the year

SDOT says its contractor will return full crews to the Delridge Way repaving/utilities project next week, after holiday and COVID-safety breaks. They plan to work Monday through Thursday, taking New Year’s Day off. Here are the key points:

Continued demolition and paving on Delridge Way SW (east side)

The remaining paving in Zone A has been scheduled to the week of December 28 in the following areas:

Puget Blvd SW and SW Brandon St

SW Brandon St to SW Findlay St

SW Brandon St intersection

Demolition between SW Croft Pl and SW Myrtle St to begin as early as December 28

Paving is scheduled to begin the week of January 4

Demolition beginning on the east side of Delridge Way SW between SW Trenton St and SW Henderson St now scheduled to begin the week of December 28

Paving to begin as early as January 11

Sidewalk demolition on the west side of Delridge Way SW between SW Cloverdale St and SW Trenton St beginning as early as December 30

We will begin demolishing the sidewalks in this area to install and upgrade electrical utilities on the east side of Delridge Way SW

This work will last for at least two weeks and will include intermittent driveway impacts