COVID CLOSURE: Illusions Hair Design employee tests positive

(WSB file photo)

The latest West Seattle business to have to suddenly close temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 is Illusions Hair Design (WSB sponsor). This announcement just went out to clients:

Over the weekend, one of our staff experienced slight symptoms of Covid-19. She was tested on Saturday and results came back this morning … Positive for the Covid-19 virus. As part of our business protocols and safety procedures, all of our staff and their households are being tested today. Because our staff has all been in contact with someone who has tested positive, we will be quarantining for the recommended 14 days, and this means we will be closing the salon for 2 weeks. We are in the process of contact tracing and letting all of those who were in the salon beginning Wednesday Dec 16th to let them know of this test result, and cancelling all appointments scheduled for the next few weeks. Should you have any questions in regards to whether you need to be tested and to read through quarantine guidelines for Covid-19, we will direct you to the Department Of Health website HERE & HERE.

Don’t call Illusions, as everybody’s already home and in quarantine. The salon tells WSB that so far, no one else on staff has symptoms. If everyone tests negative, they hope to reopen January 4th.

P.S. A reminder that if you need testing for this or any other reason, West Seattle has one of the official city sites – registration starts here.