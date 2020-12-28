CORONAVIRUS: Monday 12/28 roundup

Ten months ago tonight, King County’s first COVID-19 case was announced. Here’s the latest:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the toplines of today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative countywide totals:

*60,632 people have tested positive, 513 more than yesterday’s total

*1,056 people have died, 13 more than yesterday’s total

*4,066 people have been hospitalized, 26 more than yesterday’s total

*736,574 people have been tested, 9,233 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 58,107/993/3,893/717,680.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

NOTIFICATION TOOL UPDATE: The WA Notify tool is now being used by 1.57 million people.

NEED HELP PAYING UTILITY BILLS? The city is reminding residents of the Utility Discount Program.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!