CORONAVIRUS: Monday 12/21 roundup

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the toplines of today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative countywide totals:

*58,107 people have tested positive, 477 more than yesterday’s total

*993 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*3,893 people have been hospitalized, 8 more than yesterday’s total

*717,680 people have been tested, 2,208 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 54,649/935/3,714/694,880.

TEMPORARILY CLOSED: Illusions Hair Design (WSB sponsor) announced today that one of its employees has tested positive, so the salon is closing for 2 weeks while everyone quarantines.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: Today he focused on the buzz about new variants of the virus overseas, with expert guests. The bottom line: Don’t panic. That said, he did take action as announced below:

Today Gov. Jay Inslee issued a 14-day quarantine requirement for anyone returning to Washington state after visiting the United Kingdom, South Africa, and other countries where a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, 501Y.V, has been circulating. Health experts believe this new variant may be more transmissible than other variants. The order applies to anyone who has been present in these countries within the prior 14 days. An individual is permitted to leave quarantine to perform certain essential activities (for example, seek medical treatment), provided that they avoid public transportation and ride-share services, wear a facial covering, separate themselves from other people to the greatest extent reasonably possible, and follow other appropriate social distancing measures. All individuals who are impacted by this order are strongly encouraged to be tested within seven days of returning to Washington. The full proclamation is available here.

See the briefing video here.

RELIGIOUS SERVICES: Also covered in the governor’s post-briefing news release: a removal of the attendance cap on religious services, based on a recent court ruling.

NEED FOOD? On Wedmesday (December 23rd), food boxes will be available 2-5 pm at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th).

NEED A HOLIDAY MEAL? The Christmas People are waiting for your call “between now and 12/24 to order Christmas Day take-out meals (12-4) for shut-ins, seniors, veterans … people who need a nice meal at Christmas. Call Fred at 206-719-4979 or email pialley@jps.net. We will do this until the food runs out.” They have volunteer drivers to help make this happen.

