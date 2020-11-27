West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: 1 hurt in stabbing at Delridge bus stop

November 27, 2020 3:35 pm
3:35 PM: Thanks for the tip. SFD and SPD had a “scenes of violence” response just before 3 pm at Delridge/Andover. SFD tells us most units were canceled before arrival – the initial report was a woman with a knife injury, which turned out to be minor. Working to find out more.

3:37 PM: Police have already cleared the scene.

3:47 PM: SPD replied to our subsequent email inquiry: “Victim reported he was waiting for the bus when a known male came up to him and they began talking. Victim turned around and then said suspect attacked him, unprovoked, with a knife, then fled in a vehicle. … Victim has a minor injury to his ear and will be transported to the hospital by AMR.”

