Remembering Anne Bentrott Wise, 1931-2020

Family and friends are remembering Anne Bentrott Wise, and sharing this with her community:

Anne Louise Bentrott Wise, a giant in West Seattle residential real estate, died peacefully in her sleep on October 26, 2020.

Anne was born on March 15, 1931 and experienced a world of adventure and love in her lifetime. The only child of Navy officer Captain Harry Horney and homemaker Mary Horney, Anne was born in Coronado, California. Her childhood was marked by frequent moves to places as far flung as Panama and as homespun as St. Louis, Missouri. These moves enabled her to easily make friends, and she could talk to anyone and everyone.

After WWII ended, Anne returned to Coronado where she graduated from Coronado High School in 1948. Her high-school years were an idyllic combination of biking, playing tennis, and enjoying the sunny beach. Anne studied hard and was admitted to Stanford University. She earned two scholarships to cover her tuition, $800 per year, and graduated in 1952.

At Stanford, Anne flourished socially and academically. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa in Political Science. Her goal of becoming a Foreign Service Officer took a detour when she met handsome part-time Post Office truck driver Boyd Bentrott. The young couple fell in love and was married in Palo Alto in 1952.

When Boyd elected to pursue a Master’s Degree at the University of Washington, they moved to Seattle. After a brief stint in San Francisco for Boyd’s military service, they returned to Seattle, where both became lifelong West Seattle residents. Anne worked at the Henry Broderick Company, where her intelligence and talent were recognized and she was encouraged to pursue a career in residential real-estate sales. Her business took off from there. Anne made history by becoming one of the first female residential realtors in West Seattle, while Boyd became a beloved history teacher at West Seattle High School. After being told she couldn’t be hired because she was a woman, a broker later admitted not hiring her was the biggest mistake of his business career.

Anne succeeded in real estate because she was smart and loved helping people. We believe she sold more homes in the community than any other realtor in the area. As late as this past year, she still helped out friends and family with their real-estate needs.

Anne and Boyd had three sons: Martin (Beth), Bryan (Mary Ann), and Robert (Tina). Sadly, Boyd died unexpectedly in 1976. Anne went on to have 11 grandchildren: Brandon, David, Kelly, Bryan (Jane), Matt, Mark (Caitlyn), Amy, Corbin, Chase, Kiran, Collin, and 4 great-grandchildren: Estelle, Charlie, Annie, and Emily. Her competitive spirit was evident whether playing Yahtzee or pickle ball with her grandkids. She never “let” anyone win. Grandma Anne loved all her grandchildren dearly and the love was completely reciprocated. To say Anne was generous would be a massive understatement.

After Boyd’s death, she met and married Ken Wise in 1980. Kenny was a great husband and wonderful Grandpa. Anne benefitted greatly from joining the welcoming Wise family. Kenny added another son, Tom (Wendy), and 2 more grandchildren, Chandra and Corinne, to the brood. They built their dream home on Puget Sound in the Arroyos and loved traveling the world together. They spent 2 months a year on Maui enjoying their snowbird friends and fished in British Columbia every summer. After Kenny passed away in 2010, Anne continued fishing (and catching) with family and friends until the age of 87.

The outpouring of stories, calls, and texts has been overwhelming, but here is a favorite: “Anne was a force of nature … a role model of determination, grit, and heart.” A celebration of her life will be held in spring/summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to YMCA Camp Colman and reference “Nichols Cabin,” in honor of longtime Camp Director George Nichols.