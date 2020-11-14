ONE WEEK AWAY: Pre-Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in West Seattle

Reminder now that we’re one week away: Next Saturday (November 21st) is the day Eastridge Church is giving away hundreds of turkeys and bags of groceries. This year, because of COVID-19, it’s drive-up distribution instead of line-up. The hours are the same, though, as announced last month – starting at 9 am and continuing for as long as they have turkeys (and groceries, and gloves) left to give away.The church is on 39th SW just south of SW Oregon, across from West Seattle Bowl, and they’re asking people not to show up early so there’s not a traffic jam.