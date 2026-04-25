CONTINUING SUNDAY: Visiting Duwamish Longhouse’s first Native Art Market of the year

Story and photos by Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center is transformed this weekend for the twice-annual Native Art Market. Today, the Longhouse was alive with shoppers moving from table to table, learning more about the artists and their projects, and stopping for some traditional food to be enjoyed in the facility’s garden space.

In addition to special events like the market, the longhouse has served as a year-round home for tribal meetings and a museum since its opening in 2009. Back in 2024, we covered its 15-year anniversary as a center for “Seattle’s first people.” It sits across the street from the park known as həʔapus village and the archaeological site Duwamish #1.

We visited the market today to find out more about some of the participating artists. First was Laura Givens, a member of the Navajo Tribe and the Bitter Water Clan. contemporary Native jewelry, the making of which she describes as her passion. She takes influence from traditional materials like seed beads, shells, leather, and furs, and creates modern pieces. This is her fourth time as an artist at this market over the past two years.



Next we stopped by Denise Emerson’s booth, primarily featuring digital art prints. Emerson said she got her graphic design degree from the UW, and practiced painting and illustrating before transitioning to digital art. Though she practices with a contemporary medium, she does not leave history behind – the majority of her works are inspired by historical photos and symbols. She also noted that she is drawn to centering her art around women and women’s narratives, as so much of the art she sees features men.

One example she provided was the piece shown above. It is inspired by a story that Emerson’s mother told of her ancestors, who used to gather at an island on Lake Washington. It features Emerson’s sister, sister’s daughter, and herself sitting on the shore.

Lastly we talked to seasoned drum maker Margie Morris, who has been practicing her craft for more than 40 years. Her drums are made of elk skin and come in many sizes; some are hand-painted. Morris explained the eagle and raven design on one of her drums and its relation to her culture as a member of the Tlingit tribe. She belongs to the Raven moiety inherited from her mother’s side, and per Tlingit culture, a member of the Raven lineage must marry a member of the Eagle moiety. She paints the birds in a sort of marriage ceremony.

We also visited the kitchen, serving fry bread, fry-bread tacos with a bison or vegetarian option, huckleberry pie, and traditional nettle tea, among other food options. This selection will continue to be available during the market’s opening hours tomorrow.

The Duwamish Longhouse is located at 4705 W Marginal Way SW, with parking available on site. Tomorrow’s hours are the same as today – 10 am to 5 pm.