COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. Here’s what happens next

From “curated chaos” to “stuff you didn’t know you needed: to “weird and wonderful” to “spring purge,” more than 660 sales of many sizes, types, and motivations are in the works for 2026’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, on Saturday, May 9th – the most ever. The registration window ran for three weeks and closed this past Wednesday night; now we’re taking the registered sales and giving them numbered spots on a map and list, with their addresses and descriptions (other information provided in the registration process is NOT made public). The map and list (the latter is printable) will be available by Saturday morning, May 2, so shoppers have a week to plan where they want to go. We’re also promoting WSCGSD in myriad ways; over the years we’ve heard of shoppers coming from as far away as Eastern Washington. And during the next week, we’ll send registered sellers an email update including your template for the “official WSCGSD sale” sign if you want to put one up at your location. In the week before WSCGSD, we usually publish lists of sales, by number, grouped under a specific type of item (for example – camping, puzzles, plants, baby gear, nonprofit benefits, businesses, sales with lemonade stands or other treats, and so on), as well as the list of sales with an extra day (Sunday is the most common, but we have a few planning to start Friday). Anyway, we have to get back to map-and-list-making … for the latest on WSCGSD, bookmark this archive section, and the most-recent story categorized as WSCGSD will always be the first thing you see.