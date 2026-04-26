WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 24 possibilities!

(Seen at the West Seattle Rock and Gem Show, which continues today – see below)

Happy Sunday! Another sunny day expected – and here’s our lineup for the hours ahead, mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is meeting at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon) at 9 am today for this week’s Sunday Funday run.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

FREE SHREDDING: Bring up to four boxes/bags of your shreddables to High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) between 10 am and 1 pm today for this free service.

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE SPRING NATIVE ART MARKET: 10 am-5 pm again today at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and Cultural Center (4705 W. Marginal Way SW) shop Indigenous makers’ creations – art, apparel, body care, more. See our Saturday coverage here.

ROCK AND GEM SHOW: Second of two days for the West Seattle Rock Club‘s annual show, 10 am-5 pm at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds). Free admission. See our Saturday coverage here.

EAGLES’ SPRING PLANT AND CRAFT SHOW: 10 am-4 pm at West Seattle Eagles HQ (4426 California SW) – you can have lunch too; they’re grilling burgers and hot dogs as a charity fundraiser.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open every Sunday year-round on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in full spring produce-and-products season – asparagus, greens, microgreens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – and many options for baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, fresh- and pre-prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

MASTER GARDENERS AT THE MARKET: Got a gardening question? Get an answer from a Master Gardener! Their weekly clinics at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market resume today, 10 am-2 pm.

LINDA’S BIRTHDAY SALE: At Carmilia’s (4528 California SW), sale wraps up today! Open 10 am-4 pm today.

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and enjoy a buffet breakfast.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

YOUTH FOOTBALL PARENT INTEREST MEETING: Wondering about the West Seattle Junior Wildcats? Be at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) for a parent interest meeting at 1 pm today.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re invited to hang out this afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

THIRD MATINEE OF ‘WALDEN’: ArtsWest‘s current play has a 3 pm curtain today – get ticket(s) here. (4711 California SW)

BOOK CLUB AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: The Classic Novels (and Movies) Book Club meets at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 2:30 pm to get your beverage and chat before 3 pm discussion of “When We Were Orphans” by Kazuo Ishiguro.

GRIEF CIRCLE: Whatever or whomever you’re grieving, you’re welcome – 3 pm with Listening to Grief at Nurture Wellbeing (6307 California SW).

TRIVIA AT MR. B’S: 5-8 pm with host Morgue Anne, all ages, free to play, twice-monthly trivia at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

HOLDEN EVENING PRAYER AROUND THE WORLD: West Seattle event as part of international celebration of 40th anniversary, 7 pm at Peace Lutheran Church (39th SW and SW Thistle).

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

SOUNDBATH AT DRAGONFLY: Close out your weekend with an hour of relaxation, 7 pm at Dragonfly (3270 California SW, upstairs).

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or helping with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!