THANKSGIVING: Annual turkey giveaway is on, pandemic style

(WSB file photo)

Another Thanksgiving-season tradition will continue with pandemic modifications. Three weeks from today, Eastridge Church will give away hundreds of turkeys and bags of groceries – this year, drive-thru style. Here’s the announcement:

The Eastridge Church annual turkey and groceries giveaway is Saturday, November 21 and we will again be giving away 1,500 meals at our Issaquah and West Seattle campuses. We are excited to bless our neighbors with these free meals!

In light of Covid-19 restrictions, the giveaway will be contactless this year as a drive-thru. We ask that everyone wear a mask and remain in their cars when receiving their turkey. We also ask that people refrain from arriving too early to avoid traffic back-up on public streets.

Sadly, we can’t provide coats [this year] but will be providing children and adult gloves. As always, we don’t require proof of need for a family to receive any of the services.