NEED TREATS? Two sweet ways to support West Seattle schools

Sweet tooth? Generous heart? Meld the two by supporting one or both of these school fundraisers:
ROXHILL ELEMENTARY: Candy sale!
Want to stress eat some chocolate and support local underfunded public schools at the same time? Now’s your chance!!!
Roxhill Elementary’s See’s Candy fundraiser is one of the biggest ways we raise money for our school. from chocolate treats to peanut brittle, there’s something for everyone. Place your order online and it will be shipped directly to you. It also makes a great gift. :) Feel free to share the sugar-ey love with your friends, neighbors, co-workers and relatives across the country.
ALKI ELEMENTARY: The PTA’s inviting you to a One-Stop Thanksgiving Shop (which offers more than sweets):
Our community has come together in so many beautiful ways during this challenging time, and to honor that, we have put together a fundraiser to show our gratitude to you.
Shop Alki’s One-Stop Thanksgiving Shop for locally curated goods https://alkipta.square.site/pie
Pre-order Remlinger Farms Fruit Pies, Macrina Bakery Breakfast Breads and Rolls, Market Flower Bouquets, Gratitude Cards, and more! Items will be ready for drive-thru no contact pickup on Wednesday, November 25th from 11:00-3:00 PM in West Seattle.
By partnering with a local farm, flower grower and bakery, we bring gifts of gratitude and delicious food for around your dinner table this Thanksgiving. Share the joy with one another while sharing the love with Alki Elementary.
| 0 COMMENTS