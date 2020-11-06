NEED TREATS? Two sweet ways to support West Seattle schools

Sweet tooth? Generous heart? Meld the two by supporting one or both of these school fundraisers:

ROXHILL ELEMENTARY: Candy sale!

Want to stress eat some chocolate and support local underfunded public schools at the same time? Now’s your chance!!! Roxhill Elementary’s See’s Candy fundraiser is one of the biggest ways we raise money for our school. from chocolate treats to peanut brittle, there’s something for everyone. Place your order online and it will be shipped directly to you. It also makes a great gift. :) Feel free to share the sugar-ey love with your friends, neighbors, co-workers and relatives across the country. Here’s the ordering link.

ALKI ELEMENTARY: The PTA’s inviting you to a One-Stop Thanksgiving Shop (which offers more than sweets):