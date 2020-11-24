MUSIC: Brent Amaker & The Rodeo’s new video ‘Ugly World’ features beautiful Hiawatha – and Frida

Mid-morning music break! Brent Amaker & The Rodeo, electric country-rockers fronted by an Admiral entrepreneur, have a new music video, mostly filmed at Hiawatha Playfield. Starring with Brent and his band in the video “Ugly World” is his dog Frida. The accompanying announcement explains that it’s “the title track from their new EP. “Ugly World” is something of an ode to 2020, with the Rodeo keeping one eye on turning the page to a new year, new horizons, and yes, getting the Rodeo back to a town near you.” The band’s been performing for 15 years.