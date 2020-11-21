UPDATE: West Seattle Food Bank’s special pre-Thanksgiving food distribution at South Seattle College

(WSB photos)

11:10 AM: Second major pre-holiday food-distribution event of the day in West Seattle, and it’s going fast. The West Seattle Food Bank has staffers and volunteers in the north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) with turkeys and other food for those who need it. This too is a drive-up event – approach the entrance from northbound 16th.

Within the first 40 minutes, they told us, they had already given out half the 500 turkeys (and boxes of fresh produce and dairy) that they brought.

But if you missed it, you’re not out of luck – the Food Bank also has pre-holiday distributions at its High Point HQ (35th/Morgan): Monday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, Tuesday 9:00 am – 2:00 pm, and Wednesday 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, with available food including turkeys and chickens.

11:32 AM UPDATE: The Food Bank was down to the last 25 turkeys but is getting a few more – Eastridge is bringing over its 40 remaining turkeys since its event in The Junction has ended.

P.S. If you are fortunate enough not to need help this holiday season, you might consider helping the WSFB continue to do this work – it’s handling more need than ever, especially after merging with the Helpline, helping people with emergency aid to prevent homelessness – here’s how to donate.