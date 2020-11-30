CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 11/29 roundup

The long holiday weekend’s ending – hope yours has been safe and healthy. Just a few notes tonight:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard – keep in mind that testing availability was reduced during the holiday weekend:

*43,740 people have tested positive, up 356 from yesterday’s total

*858 people have died, up 2 from yesterday

*3,190 people have been hospitalized, up 26 from yesterday’s total

*626,435 people have been tested (the state backlog of negative results hasn’t been resolved yet, so King County calls this number frozen, but it’s still changing – up 340 from yesterday)

One week ago, the King County totals were 38,672/835/2,973/620,676.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 62.7 million cases and 1,459.000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

PARKS PROGRAMS, AT HOME: Seattle Parks is out with a brochure for December’s virtual programming, since in-person programs are still on hold.

