Dreading dark December? Seattle Parks programs might help

The darkest month of the year is almost here, with the earliest sunsets and shortest days, and – this year – COVID-canceled festivities. But Seattle Parks & Recreation has a plan to brighten some of those days.

It’s out with a brochure for virtual programs in December – from a free “family fun night” to classes and workouts (here are a few examples). You can browse the brochure here. The registration portal is here.

The department also has view-any-time videos on YouTube – cooking, books, sports skills to name a few. (And if you’re looking for info on Parks facilities, the ongoing open-and-closed list is here.)