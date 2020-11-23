CORONAVIRUS: Monday 11/23 roundup

Here’s tonight’s roundup of virus-crisis news:

FROM THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT: First a warning: “We are in a very dangerous time of this pandemic—health care workers, other essential workers, our elders, persons with chronic diseases, and our family and friends all need your help staying safe.” Then a note that the backlog of test results, first mentioned Saturday, has been cleared as of today, but the numbers are high statewide as a result, and that goes for the local stats. Here’s the full statement from the Department of Health.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: On to today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative countywide totals:

*40,065 people have tested positive, 1,393 more than yesterday’s total

*835 people have died, unchanged from Friday

*3,020 people have been hospitalized, 47 more than yesterday’s total

*622,741 people have been tested, 2,065 more than yesterday’s total++++

One week ago, the totals were 35,209/829/2,867/598,646.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

COVID RELIEF RESOURCE REMINDER: Applications are open through next Monday for the next round of Small Business Stabilization Grants, and other programs continue, the city wants you to know.

NEED FOOD? Pre-Thanksgiving distributions continue at the West Seattle Food Bank (35th/Morgan) again tomorrow and Wednesday, 10 am-2 pm. Also on Wednesday, food boxes will be available 2-5 pm at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th).

AND IF YOU CAN GIVE … WS Food Bank needs turkeys.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!