CORONAVIRUS: Monday 11/16 roundup

As the new statewide restrictions start taking effect, here’s tonight’s roundup of virus-crisis news:

WHAT’S TAKING EFFECT AND WHAT’S NOT: First a reminder about what the governor announced on Sunday. Everything takes effect at midnight tonight EXCEPT the end of indoor service for restaurants/bars – that’s not until midnight Tuesday night.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: On to today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative countywide totals:

*35,209 people have tested positive, 672 more than yesterday’s total

*829 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*2,867 people have been hospitalized, 33 more than yesterday’s total

*598,646 people have been tested, 1,096 more than yesterday’s total++++

One week ago, the totals were 31,244/812/2,643/573,962. (++++The county says the number of new test results and people tested is “underreported” because of a delay in data from the state.)

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

MORE NEARBY TESTING: In addition to the city’s 6-days-a-week testing, you have an extra opportunity tomorrow (Tuesday, November 17th) – noon-4 pm in White Center; details here.

NEED FOOD? 3 chances coming up – first, Food Lifeline will distribute free emergency boxes of food to anyone who shows up, 2-5 pm Friday (November 20th) at its South Park HQ, 815 S. 96th.; then, two events on Saturday – starting at 9 am, the Eastridge Church turkey-and-groceries giveaway (39th/Oregon), and 2-4 pm, the Greater Filipino-American SDA Church has 50 holiday food boxes (turkey and groceries) to give out, first-come first-served (2620 SW Kenyon).

