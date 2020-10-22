YOU CAN HELP: Keeping Roxhill Elementary families from going hungry

The Roxhill Elementary school community is casting a wider net to help feed local families in need. Maybe you can chip in too. Jessica sent us this note:
A large number of families at Roxhill Elementary in West Seattle are facing food insecurity. Friends of Roxhill Elementary (FORE), the school PTO, has organized a fundraiser to help out. All donations are tax-deductible!
A lot of Roxhill Elementary families have donated, but we’re a small school of about 250 students. 70% of our students are on free or reduced lunch and 30% of our families are supported by the Seattle Housing Authority. So we really need help from the great folks in West Seattle, not just our school, to hit our fundraising goal.
If you can help, go here.
