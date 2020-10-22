YOU CAN HELP: Keeping Roxhill Elementary families from going hungry

The Roxhill Elementary school community is casting a wider net to help feed local families in need. Maybe you can chip in too. Jessica sent us this note:

A large number of families at Roxhill Elementary in West Seattle are facing food insecurity. Friends of Roxhill Elementary (FORE), the school PTO, has organized a fundraiser to help out. All donations are tax-deductible!

A lot of Roxhill Elementary families have donated, but we’re a small school of about 250 students. 70% of our students are on free or reduced lunch and 30% of our families are supported by the Seattle Housing Authority. So we really need help from the great folks in West Seattle, not just our school, to hit our fundraising goal.