WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: What’s ahead

(Lincoln Park – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to Sunday! First, the online church services (with a few in-person mentions):

ADMIRAL UCC: Worship video for today is here.

ALKI UCC: 10 am online service via Zoom – info and link on church’s home page.

ALL SOULS SEATTLE: Find videos here, including the plan for today’s drive-thru communion.

BETHANY COMMUNITY CHURCH: Livestreaming for West Seattle here at 9:30 am.

CALVARY CHAPEL: Today’s service audio will be here, along with info on 10 am in-person service, 6 pm online all-church prayer, and 7 pm online evening worship.

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS: West Seattle Ward has Sunday services via Zoom at 10 am, one hour long, all welcome. They last an hour. Here’s the link.

EASTRIDGE CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 9 am and 11 am.

FAUNTLEROY UCC: Service will be streamed at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel – special this week: “Fauntleroy Church will get by with a little help from our friends, the Beatles, for an all-Beatles music worship service. Tune in for an hour of recentering with music that’s sure to evoke joy and maybe even some swaying and dancing at home!”

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WEST SEATTLE: Today’s online liturgy is here.

GRACE CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10:30 am.

HALLOWS CHURCH: Virtual worship-watch party at 10 am – register here.

HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 10:30 am here. Also, “in-person” attendance by pre-registration for both those Sunday Masses (as well as 5 pm Saturdays) – sign up here.

HOPE LUTHERAN: Today’s worship service and children’s story are viewable here.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 10 am, here. (To attend in-person Saturday Mass, register here.)

PEACE LUTHERAN: Livestreaming at 10:30 am on YouTube.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: 9 am, parking-lot service in church/school lot. ONLINE: 10 am class “The Path,” and Kidz Club; 11:15 am livestreamed service, via YouTube (the bulletin is here).

TIBBETTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WSB sponsor): The video service for today will be here, as will Sunday School.

TRINITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10 am. (In-person services too; registration required.)

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH: The video service for today is here.

WEST SEATTLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Livestreaming here, 11 am.

WEST SIDE PRESBYTERIAN Livestreaming at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel. (In-person prayer services during the week – info here.)

WESTSIDE UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION: Livestreaming at 10:30 am – information on today’s service is here.

WESTWOOD CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY: Online (and in-person) worship at 11 am; info here.

Any other churches to add? Please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Here’s what else is happening:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

TOYS FOR TOTS COLLECTION: 10 am-1:30 pm near the market’s entrance/exit, look for the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. (California/Alaska)

ALKI UCC DONATION DRIVE: 11 am outside the entrance to Alki UCC:

A huge shout-out to all the generous people who filled our lobby with donations of non-perishable food, school supplies and men’s casual/work clothing during our last expanded donations drive. The next Call for Donations is this Sunday, October 11, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, outside Alki UCC’s front entrance at 6115 SW Hinds Food and basic supplies such as toilet paper and diapers are distributed through the White Center Food Bank. We’re accepting school supplies for all grades on behalf of one or more local schools to be distributed when students are back at in-person learning. Suggestions include backpacks, #2 pencils, black and blue ink pens, crayons, lined paper, glue, small scissors, colored pens, writing notebooks and colored paper. Donations of clean, new or used men’s casual/work clothing are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network’s hot lunch program for people experiencing homelessness, The Welcome Table. There is a constant and growing demand for denim apparel, khaki’s, hoodies, tee shirts, sweatshirts, clean underwear, socks, shoes and all kinds of outerwear for the fall and winter. Please … NO dress shirts, sport coats or suits

(6115 SW Hinds)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

DNDA ‘CABIN FEVER’ VIRTUAL BRUNCH: Starts at noon online – details in our preview.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center, SW Roxbury St. & 15th Ave. SW (9600 15th Ave SW)

Anything else happening? Let us know – text 206-293-6302 – thank you!