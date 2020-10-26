WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: It’s Hallo-week!

(Giant spider in The Junction, part of Harvest Fest)

Here’s what’s up today/tonight, as Hallo-week continues:

HARVEST FEST SCAVENGER HUNT: Get the map from participating businesses and wander The Junction through Saturday. Go here to see who’s in, and what else is happening during this year’s fall celebration.

SPOOKY TRIVIA: In conjunction with Harvest Fest, Pegasus Book Exchange is presenting this online at 7:30 pm tonight. Prizes, as previewed here Register by emailing pegasusbookexchange@gmail.com.

SHOPPING EVENT: Received from Doll Parts Collective:

Join us at Doll Parts Collective this evening (10/26) for our first Manic Monday shopping event! We know y’all need an excuse to dress up for Halloween this year that *isn’t* a Zoom social hour, so we are opening our doors for a little spooky fun! We will be open from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with Halloween-themed treats, creepy jams, and lots of great vintage! Come in costume and receive 10% off your purchase. Note: we are following necessary safety practices to help prevent the spread of COVID. Please wear your face covering and do not come to our event if you’re feeling unwell. We hope to make our Manic Monday event a monthly series, so you can always catch the next one!

hALLOWEEN DECORATIONS: Thanks to everyone continuing to send them – we’ve added more to the list on the WSB Halloween page, listed by neighborhood!