JUNCTION HARVEST FEST: Scavenger Hunt; spooky trivia; more!

With the weekend in view, we want to be sure you know West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest has begun!

That’s the map for the Harvest Fest Scavenger Hunt – more than a dozen Junction merchants are participating; go get a map (free at participating businesses), and: “Once you’ve found the item, cross it off the map then go to the shopkeeper for your special treat or prize.” Participating businesses are listed here.

That same page shows you where to get cocoa and cider during Harvest Fest (which continues through Halloween). You’re also invited to wander The Junction and admire window decorations – including pumpkins – and six giant spiders!

One more special event to mention – online this Sunday, presented by Pegasus Book Exchange:

Spooky Trivia Night! October 26th 7:30-9 pm, on Zoom, family-friendly, prizes for all teams, grand prize of rare book of choice. Special prizes for Best Costume, Best Team Name, and Best Decorations! $25/team up to 6 people (email us to sign up!)

Register via pegasusbookexchange@gmail.com – and enjoy Harvest Fest weekend #1! (WSB is a festival co-sponsor.)