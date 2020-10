Stolen in North Admiral, on 42nd Avenue SW between Ferry and Walker: 2000 white Passat, license plate number BVZ3761, police have been notified; please call Nicole at 720-635-1604 if you find or see it – after you report it to 911.

(Reminder – you’re invited to bring community crime/safety concerns to tonight’s West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting, 7 pm online – here’s the link (via Teams) to attend.)