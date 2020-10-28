WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Wrangler; store robbery

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes this afternoon:

STOLEN VEHICLE: Via text: “My blue 2002 Jeep Wrangler (TJ) was stolen from my house Tuesday around 4 pm. It was by the 5400 block of 49th and Findlay. Had black rins and bigger tires with a brown soft top. 187ZPV was license #,” Call 911 if you see it.

STORE ROBBERY: From the SPD “significant incident” file, another shoplift-turned-armed-robbery, this time at 35th/Barton early Tuesday: