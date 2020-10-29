WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Snowy Owl sighting

This bird has been causing a stir the past few days – and today we finally received photos. Above is Larry Gilpin‘s photo of the Snowy Owl, seen near 52nd and Charlestown around noontime. Joe K. sent the photo below from earlier in the day, on “the north end of Genesee” (might be that same roof):

The Audubon BirdWeb page for the Snowy Owl explains that it’s an “irregular” visitor to this area in winter. We published a few reader photos of sightings like this one in the early 2010s, but nothing recent – until now.