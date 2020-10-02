WEEKEND ROAD WORK: New concrete on SW Barton

Just in from SDOT, word of more West Seattle road work this weekend:

This weekend: concrete panel replacement on SW Barton St

On Saturday, Oct. 3, we will be replacing some concrete panels on SW Barton St approximately 100 feet on each side of the intersection with 32nd Ave SW.

Vehicle traffic will be alternated in each direction during the work while a single lane of traffic is maintained and flagged by police officers to accommodate both directions. Work will start as early as 8 AM and will continue until nearly 7 PM. People in the area can expect construction noise, as well as crews, trucks, and equipment in the work zone. One lane in each direction will be reopened when the work is completed on Saturday evening. Parking will be restricted in the vicinity until Monday morning to allow the concrete to cure.