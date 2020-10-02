WEEKEND ROAD WORK: More on West Marginal/Highland Park Way intersection plan

Earlier this week, we mentioned that SDOT will do its West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way restriping this Sunday; the changes (shown above) were previewed in our West Marginal story two weeks ago. Now, the specifics are in:

What to expect during this work:

·Crews will work Sunday, October 4 from 7 AM through the evening

·There may be some prep work happening on Saturday, October 3 during the day

·You will experience some travel delays beyond the usual traffic for a Sunday

·There will be crews, trucks, and equipment in the road

·There will be traffic control signs and devices set up for your safety and the workers safety

·The bus stop on the east side of the intersection will be impacted during this work