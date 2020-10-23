VOTING: Nearly half of Seattle’s registered voters have done it already. What you need to know if you haven’t, yet

Shawn Marie sent the photo – she’s in it with Joanne, and she explains, “She’s 85 years young, she’s had hip and knee replacements, but she hasn’t let it slow her down. Every afternoon this week she has stood for 3+ hours at the corner of Admiral Junction in West Seattle with her sign encouraging people to vote early!” And they certainly have – we checked the stats this afternoon, and as of King County Elections‘ noon update, they had received 225,017 ballots, from among Seattle’s 496,224 registered voters – almost half!

The tallies for specific ballot drop boxes lag a bit (and remember these numbers don’t include ballots sent by USPS mail, so they don’t reflect what total percentage of people here have voted so far), but as of the morning update:

West Seattle Junction – 9,752

High Point Library – 7,230

South Seattle College – 1,259

White Center Library – 4,975

South Park Library – 967

If you’re among those who have already dropped off or sent your ballot, you can go here to verify whether your ballot’s been received. If you’re still waiting to get a ballot – call KCE at 206-296-VOTE. If you haven’t voted yet, the drop boxes are mapped and listed here (and of course you can use the USPS mail too, no stamp necessary). If you haven’t registered yet – you can do it online until Monday (October 26th), or in-person after that, all the way up to Election Day (Tuesday, November 3rd).