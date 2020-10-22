Services today for Omar W. Sommer, 1925-2020

Family and friends will remember Omar W. Sommer today, and are sharing this remembrance with his community:

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Omar Wayne Sommer died at the age of 94, in Seattle, Washington, of congestive heart failure. Omar was born to Walter and Alice Sommer on December 25, 1925, in Waco, Nebraska, and was the oldest of four boys. His family moved from Nebraska eventually into Washington State, and made their home in Winlock, Washington. A brother to Raymond, Wilbur, and Howard, Omar was a child of the Depression and at one time picked ferns to sell to a local florist for a penny each.

Omar served in the United States Navy during World War II and was in Pearl Harbor preparing to ship out when the war ended. Using the GI bill, he graduated from Washington State University with an engineering degree and was primarily employed at the Boeing Company, working in Seattle, Kent, and Everett over the years.

On June 3rd, 1956, Omar wedded Pearl Margaret Cohrs, and they were blessed in marriage for 61 years until Pearl’s death in 2017. They made their home in Seattle, where Omar was a loving father to Cheryl-deceased (Kent, grandchildren Derek & Ian); Loren (Bernadette, grandchild Rachel); Alan (Beth, grandchildren Abigail & David); Neal (Elissa, grandchildren Joshua & Brooke).

He is also survived by his brother Howard; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.

Omar was baptized into the Christian faith on January 1, 1926, and was confirmed in Utica, Nebraska. A lifelong follower of Jesus Christ, he worshipped at Hope Lutheran Church in Seattle for many years, where he also served as an Elder, Bible study leader, and on the school board at Hope Lutheran School. He was the “signboard guy” at Hope when his children were younger, and often recruited them to help.

Omar loved fishing and gardening, and took care of his yard into his early 90s, also helping with the irrigation system at church. He had a wide knowledge of plants, trees, and animals, and taught his children to love fishing and camping.

A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 22, at 11:30 am, and a memorial service for family will also be accessible for others via Zoom on the 22nd at 4:00 pm.

Omar was preceded in death by his brothers Wilbur and Raymond, his daughter Cheryl, and his wife Pearl. We rejoice in the gift of eternal life and salvation given by Jesus, the crucified and risen Savior.

Nearly 2 years ago, a stroke left him unable to speak well. He was always quick to share a smile. Everyone always commented about how nice he was. Clearly the love of Jesus was shining brightly through him.

