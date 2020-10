7:11 PM: A “full response” from Seattle Fire is headed to the 5000 block of Delridge Way SW for a reported building fire. Updates to come.

7:16 PM: Firefighters have radioed that it was a small kitchen fire, extinguished by the apartment’s occupant, so they’re downsizing the response.

7:23 PM: Though they’re wrapping up, firefighters radioed that Delridge will be blocked in the area (map) for another 15 minutes or so.