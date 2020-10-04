LOWMAN BEACH: Next step for sport-court proposal

When the remaining seawall is removed at Lowman Beach Park, the tennis court will be too. Though there’s no replacement in the plan, a community group has been pursuing a proposal to build a sport court – not necessarily tennis, or just tennis – elsewhere in the park. In a grant-funded planning process, that group has conducted a survey and a community meeting (WSB coverage here), and has now announced the next step:

You are invited to participate in our 2nd virtual open house to see the results of the survey and the concept alternatives. Previously, the 1st virtual open house presented the challenges and opportunities in locating a new racket court at Lowman Beach Park. Lowman Beach Racket Court New Design Virtual Open House #2

Monday, October 19, 2020, 6:30 pm

Meeting number: 146 733 7298

Password: lowmanbeach

(Link here) Join by phone – 206-207-1700

See the meeting flyer here.