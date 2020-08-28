LOWMAN BEACH: Tennis court’s replacement could host more than racket sports

By Tracy Record

When the crumbling seawall is removed at Lowman Beach Park, the tennis court that’s a few steps east of it will be taken out too.

But a community effort to replace it elsewhere in the park is proceeding – and the big question, as discussed at an online meeting Wednesday night, is what exactly that replacement could/should offer – maybe more than racket sports.

More than 40 people attended.

The community proponent is Lisa Corbin from the Seattle Sports Complex Foundation, a nonprofit founded three years ago. She said the basic goal is “to maintain a racket court at the park.” Her organization obtained a $25,000 city grant to design a new court there, and they hired HBB for the schematic design. They’re working with two city departments, Parks and Neighborhoods.

HBB’s Aaron Luoma, the project manager (and a West Seattleite), facilitated the meeting. HBB’s Rachel Dotson is also working on the design. Luoma detailed four project goals:

“We’re not thinking just tennis, necessarily,” Luoma stressed. They hope to have a final schematic design by year’s end, after developing “two or three” concepts and presenting them to the community by mid-autumn.

Important point: There’s no funding yet for full design or development/construction, but this process is a first step toward more grants that could cover those costs.

For context, Parks’ Pamela Kliment presented the latest on the seawall-removal project: It should reach full design next month (see the “90 percent design here); local, state, and federal permits are still being awaited; they’re hoping to put the project out to bid, and start construction, this fall.

Luoma noted that the seawall-removal plan will lead to the daylighting of Pelly Creek. He also noted some of the existing park features that need to be taken into consideration – the stormwater system underground, the trees, the swing set.

A full-size court would be a “tight fit” in the grassy open space they referred to as the “opportunity area.”

The court could have many options – tennis only, pickleball only, combined, or one with markings for striping to play other games – foursquare, hopscotch, shuffleboard – or one with a “trike track” for little kids.

But a court anywhere near full-size would encroach on the existing swing set, Luoma noted. So other amenities could include swings, elsewhere in the park (this was reinforced in the Q/A period, which led to the observation that the current swing area isn’t ADA accessible anyway).

Q&A/COMMENTS: Several people asked about the health of the Lowman trees. No official arborist report on that so far, Luoma replied, but added that they were surveyed for the shoreline-restoration project and “they appear healthy … no significant issues or diseases that we’re aware of.” Would bocce ball be playable on a court? He said probably not but it could be something another part of the park is designed for. Could the design maintain Lowman’s “rustic” look – wood, gravel? Luoma said they’ll “follow through with that … we definitely want to keep that in mind, if this park’s aesthetic is more natural and rustic.” But gravel is probably out, as some surfaces need to be paved for ADA accessibility, he added. What about board/kayak storage? Parks doesn’t have a system for permanent locked storage but they could look at some kind of temporary storage if there’s a demand for it. Picnicking? The expanded beach from the seawall removal, for starters, will provide more room for that. Also, another question/response indicated that adding picnic tables would be a possibility. Couldn’t nearby parks’ courts be refurbished instead of building a new one here? Historically there’s a lot of built-up community attachment to having a court at Lowman, but they’re open to other feedback. Would putting the court in the “opportunity area” (which is sloped) require “serious grading”? Possibly, Luoma said.

SURVEY: Whether or not you were at the meeting, you are invited to share ideas and comments via a survey that’s now open at this link. It’s expected to stay open for about two weeks.

TIMELINE: Next step is a mid-autumn meeting at which “concepts” will be presented. Since there’s no funding yet, there’s no timeline for construction; the existing court will be removed along with the seawall when that project gets going.