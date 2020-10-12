CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Weekend gunfire, robbery

Early Saturday, we reported briefly on two incidents. Today, we obtained the report narratives:

SOUTH DELRIDGE GUNFIRE: This was reported at 16th/Trenton after 1 am, in connection with a reported gathering of about 20 people. A caller said someone wearing white pants had a gun tucked in his waistband. The officer who wrote the report arrived to find several people wearing white pants “standing on the sidewalk,” then walking away, while “yelling at SPD stating that the person that had fired the shot had already left the area.” None of them wanted to provide details or go on record as being a victim. “The group entered several parked cars and began to leave the area. A 45-cal shell casing was found in the roadway of 16 Av SW.” The report also notes that officers heard a car in the distance “driving at high speed,” then the sound of a collision, and evidence of a hit-run crash taking down a sign at 12th/Trenton, but no indication whether that was related.

JUNCTION ROBBERY: Just before midnight Friday night, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Junction 7-11 (California/Erskine). The report clarifies that the store itself wasn’t robbed. The victim had been standing outside the store and told police he decided to clean the area, though he is not a store employee. He left his backpack by the store entrance while taking trash to a receptacle behind the store, and saw someone pick it up. He told that person to give it back. The thief refused, and then he and two people with him all took out pocket knives, the victim told police. They then got into a red, older-model, 4-door Cadillac with body damage and started to leave; the victim tried to open one of the car’s doors and was knocked down, but, he told police, unhurt. He described the three as “all black males in their teens … 16-19 years old, approximately 5’8”, and medium builds … the driver was wearing a white tank top (and the others) were wearing black pants and tops.” Police didn’t find the car or suspects. The backpack, in case you find one discarded, was black, JanSport brand, containing clothing and medication.