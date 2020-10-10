WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Junction robbery; South Delridge gunfire

12:08 AM – ROBBERY: Police are looking for two people reported to have robbed the Junction 7-11 (California/Erskine) at knifepoint a short time ago. They left in what was described as an older red Cadillac “with damage.” No injuries reported. If we hear anything more, we’ll update.

1:35 AM – GUNFIRE: Nothing new on that, but now there’s a major police response in South Delridge, after multiple reports of gunfire, apparently associated with a crowd of people at 16th/Trenton. Police responding to an initial report said they heard shots too. No injuries reported so far.