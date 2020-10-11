CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 10/11 roundup

Seven months ago today, the pandemic started closing schools. Here’s where we are now:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*24,053 people have tested positive, up 174 from yesterday’s total

*776 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*2,434 people have been hospitalized, up 1 from yesterday’s total

*480,195 people have been tested, up 4,688 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 23,023/764/2,397/451,906.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 37.4 million cases and 1,075,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

NATIONAL SCHOOL LUNCH WEEK: Starts tomorrow – and what better time to remember that all students can get food at Seattle Public Schools‘ distribution sites every weekday right now, free, regardless of family income levels. The sites, times, and menus are all listed here.

ART DURING A PANDEMIC: Local artists have been offering free downloadable coloring pages – and now they’re publishing a book. with proceeds to support arts education – and more.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!