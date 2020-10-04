CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 10/4 roundup

On the President’s third night of hospital treatment for COVID-19, here are tonight’s local toplines:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*23,023 people have tested positive, up 82 from yesterday’s total

*764 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*2,397 people have been hospitalized, up 2 from yesterday’s total

*451,906 people have been tested, up 2,736 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 22,118/758/2,355/431,862.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 35 million cases and 1,036,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

PERSONAL SERVICES REMINDER: A local provider wants to be sure clients are aware of the update last month that set the rules for allowing services such as facials and beard trimming that require removal of the client’s face covering – see the state guidance here.

CROP WALK GETS PERSONAL: The pandemic has transformed another major fall event – the CROP Hunger Walk, which otherwise would have happened in West Seattle today, is instead happening on a route of your choosing sometime in the next week, as explained here.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!