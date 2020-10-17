CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 10/17 roundup

Here’s our nightly check-in with news and notes related to the virus crisis:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*24,992 people have tested positive, 219 more than yesterday’s total

*785 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*2,478 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*501,711 people have been tested, 3,428 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 23,879/776/2,433/475,507.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers accessible in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” In the past 2 weeks, 48 positive test results were reported; 61 in the 2 weeks before that; 33 in the two weeks before that – so we have a downward trend going, after being on the upswing when we did the same check the last two Saturday nights.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 39.5 million people have tested positive, and more than 1,108,000 people have died; U.S. deaths have passed 219,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, Argentina (which passed Colombia this week to become #5). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

TOY DRIVE: The pandemic is going to make it a tough holiday season for many, so donation drives have started early. The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle is at California/Alaska every Sunday, by the Farmers’ Market entrance, continuing tomorrow, 10 am-1:30 pm, collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

