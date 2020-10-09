CORONAVIRUS: Friday 10/9 roundup

32 weeks ago tonight – on February 28th – King County announced its first case of COVID-19. Here are tonight’s local toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*23,736 people have tested positive, 150 more than yesterday’s total

*776 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*2,429 people have been hospitalized, 11 more than yesterday’s total

*471,588 people have been tested, 4,502 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 22,788/764/2,382/445,824.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 36.8 million cases, 1,067,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

NEED TESTING? Another reminder, the city-operated testing site in West Seattle – south side of the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) – is open Saturdays. Go here to choose an appointment time.

NEED FOOD? Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church is distributing food boxes again tomorrow – drive up, ride up, or walk up at 2620 SW Kenyon, 1:30-4 pm.

24/7 FOOD AND SUPPLIES: Peace Lutheran Church in Gatewood (39th/Thistle) has a new Little Free Pantry with food and hygiene items available.

DONATION DRIVE SUNDAY: Alki UCC will have another drive 10 am-3 pm Sunday, outside the church at 6115 SW Hinds:

A huge shout-out to all the generous people who filled our lobby with donations of non-perishable food, school supplies and men’s casual/work clothing during our last expanded donations drive. The next Call for Donations is this Sunday, October 11, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, outside Alki UCC’s front entrance at 6115 SW Hinds Food and basic supplies such as toilet paper and diapers are distributed through the White Center Food Bank. We’re accepting school supplies for all grades on behalf of one or more local schools to be distributed when students are back at in-person learning. Suggestions include backpacks, #2 pencils, black and blue ink pens, crayons, lined paper, glue, small scissors, colored pens, writing notebooks and colored paper. Donations of clean, new or used men’s casual/work clothing are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network’s hot lunch program for people experiencing homelessness, The Welcome Table. There is a constant and growing demand for denim apparel, khaki’s, hoodies, tee shirts, sweatshirts, clean underwear, socks, shoes and all kinds of outerwear for the fall and winter. Please … NO dress shirts, sport coats or suits

REOPENING: Two days after the governor announced movie theaters could open at 25 percent capacity in Phase 2 counties, West Seattle’s Admiral Theater says it will open a week from today.

GOT INFO OR PHOTOS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!