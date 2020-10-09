West Seattle, Washington

09 Friday

65℉

HELPING: Little Free Pantry now open at Peace Lutheran

October 9, 2020 1:21 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Gatewood | West Seattle news

(WSB photo)

For neighbors in need, Peace Lutheran Church in Gatewood now has a Little Free Pantry, stocked with food and hygiene items, built with volunteers, donations, and grant money. It’s on the open patio by the church’s lower-level doors at the corner of 39th SW and SW Thistle. The church’s youth/family director Nicole Klinemeier emailed to share the news, explaining, “The top has food items, and on the bottom there is a bin with hygiene items such as diapers, menstruation supplies, deodorant, etc.” She also says the church grounds will soon feature a prayer walk focusing on hunger, similar to the Black Lives Matter prayer walk we featured in June.

Share This

No Replies to "HELPING: Little Free Pantry now open at Peace Lutheran"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.