CORONAVIRUS: Friday 10/23 roundup

34 weeks ago tonight, King County announced its first case of COVID-19. Here’s where we are now:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*25,969 people have tested positive, 229 more than yesterday’s total

*789 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,525 people have been hospitalized, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*523.267 people have been tested, 5,631 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 24,773/784/2,475/498,283.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 42.1 million cases, 1,143,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

NEED TESTING? Our weekly reminder – the city-operated testing site in West Seattle – south side of the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) – is open Saturdays (as well as weekdays). Go here to choose an appointment time before you go.

VACCINE DISTRIBUTION PLAN: The state has come up with its interim plan. It also has two feedback opportunities – one on prioritizing who would get the vaccine early on. Details on all of the above are here.

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS UPDATE: The district announced today that it will stay with remote learning until at least the end of this year’s first semester, three months away.

NEED FOOD? The Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church (2620 SW Kenyon) is distributing free boxes of food – dairy, fruit, vegetables, meat, milk, bread) 1-4 pm tomorrow (Saturday).

NEW GUIDANCE FOR RELIGIOUS ORGANIZATIONS: Here’s the latest from the governor.

