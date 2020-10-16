CORONAVIRUS: Friday 10/16 roundup

33 weeks ago tonight, King County announced its first case of COVID-19. Here’s where we are now:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*24,773 people have tested positive, 124 more than yesterday’s total

*784 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*2,475 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*498,283 people have been tested, 4,502 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 23,736/776/2,429/471,588.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 39.3 million cases, 1.1 million deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

NEED TESTING? Our weekly reminder – the city-operated testing site in West Seattle – south side of the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) – is open Saturdays (as well as weekdays). Go here to choose an appointment time before you go.

HELPING: With so many more people in need this year because of the COVID crunch on our economy, if you can donate, every drive gains new importance. Tomorrow (Saturday), new kids’ coats and used men’s coats are being accepted at Hope Lutheran in The Junction.

GOT INFO OR PHOTOS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!