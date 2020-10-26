BIZNOTES: From beach to bagels

Two food biznotes:

HARRY’S BEACH HOUSE: The bistro at 2576 Alki SW sent us this update:

Starting Saturday, October 31, we will once again be serving BRUNCH from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday’s! We have also enclosed our back terrace to accommodate “outdoor” dining for the Winter Season; all tables inside and out are socially distanced and adhere to the most current WA State Covid-19 guidelines regarding restaurant dining.

We are updating our longrunning restaurant list with ongoing outdoor dining, so all updates appreciated – westseattleblog@gmail.com!

SEATTLE BAGEL BAKERY: SBB sent word it’s expanding home delivery to West Seattle:\

West Seattle area bagelheads can now get their coveted bagels and schmear delivered fresh to their door! Seattle Bagel is determined to adapt and stay relevant during these trying times. Getting mobile and going direct with a free, contactless delivery service is their way of evolving to meet the food service challenges and needs of the community. Offerings from Seattle Bagel: ● Bagel Varieties like Asiago Cheese and Everything to French Toast and Pizza Bagels

● Flavored Cream Cheese Spreads from Cinnamon Vanilla to Roasted Garlic

● Premade, Breakfast Bagel Sandwiches (Bacon, Ham or Sausage w/ Egg & Cheese)

● 3 Types of Bagel Dogs (Pesto Parmesan, Jalapeno Pepperjack and Bacon Cheddar)

They also are offering items from partners, including other types of (non-cream-cheese) spreads, granola, coffee, pastries, and smoked salmon. You can order through seattlebagel.com, either one-time orders or subscriptions, $25 minimum order, free delivery Tuesdays through Fridays (depending on your location).