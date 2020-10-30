Another scooter-share provider launching in West Seattle: LINK

(Photo courtesy LINK)

The city’s scooter-share pilot program is allowing up to three providers, and another one just announced that it’s launching service, with its first batch of e-scooters being deployed in West Seattle. LINK says its first 150 deployed e-scooters will be in High Point, Roxhill, South Delridge, and South Park, with deployment starting this afternoon. From the announcement:

The LINK fleet will grow to more than 500 in the next four days, and soon, with city approval, grow to more than 1,000. LINK scooters are equipped with a proprietary Vehicle Intelligence System–onboard self-protection technology that monitors the entire vehicle and resolves potential issues in real-time to protect riders and pedestrians alike.

LINK plans a launch party tomorrow (Saturday, October 31st) noon-2 pm at Seacrest Park : “LINK staff and community partners will be on hand to provide free Bern brand helmets and fittings, educate riders about safe riding techniques, discount ride coupons, and provide e-scooter demonstrations and test rides.” LINK says the aforementioned “issues” are handled because the scooters’ system “continually monitors more than 140 sensors and self-detects vehicle problems like a loose cable or a faulty brake, correcting issues remotely or autonomously removing unsafe devices from service. (Also) On-board geofence technology that enhances real-time compliance with regulations such as speed limits and no-ride zones.” As with other such services, this one requires an app download to use.